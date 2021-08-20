Trinity Place (TPHS) gains 0.95% to Close at $2.13 on August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TPHS - Market Data & News

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSE: TPHS) shares gained 0.95%, or $0.02 per share, to close Thursday at $2.13. After opening the day at $2.11, shares of Trinity Place fluctuated between $2.15 and $2.11. 21,258 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 22,359. Thursday's activity brought Trinity Place’s market cap to $69,157,649.

About Trinity Place Holdings Inc

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. is a real estate holding, investment, development and asset management company. The Company's largest asset is currently a property located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. 77 Greenwich is under development as a mixed-use project consisting of a 90-unit residential condominium tower, retail space and a New York City elementary school. The Company also owns a newly built 105-unit, 12-story multi-family property located at 237 11th Street in Brooklyn, New York, and, through joint ventures, a 50% interest in a newly built 95-unit multi-family property known as The Berkley, located at 223 North 8th Street, Brooklyn and a 10% interest in a newly built 234-unit multi-family property located one block from The Berkley at 250 North 10th Street also in Brooklyn, New York. In addition, the Company owns a property occupied by retail tenants in Paramus, New Jersey. In addition to its real estate portfolio, the Company also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, a legacy of its predecessor, Syms Corp. The Company also had approximately $232.0 million of federal net operating loss carry forwards at December 31, 2020, which can be used to reduce its future taxable income and capital gains.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

