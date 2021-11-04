Trinity Place (TPHS) falls 0.51% to Close at $1.94 on November 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TPHS - Market Data & News

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSE: TPHS) shares fell 0.51%, or $0.01 per share, to close Wednesday at $1.94. After opening the day at $1.93, shares of Trinity Place fluctuated between $1.97 and $1.91. 33,963 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 30,969. Wednesday's activity brought Trinity Place’s market cap to $62,988,657.

About Trinity Place Holdings Inc

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. is a real estate holding, investment, development and asset management company. The Company's largest asset is currently a property located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. 77 Greenwich is under development as a mixed-use project consisting of a 90-unit residential condominium tower, retail space and a New York City elementary school. The Company also owns a newly built 105-unit, 12-story multi-family property located at 237 11th Street in Brooklyn, New York, and, through joint ventures, a 50% interest in a newly built 95-unit multi-family property known as The Berkley, located at 223 North 8th Street, Brooklyn and a 10% interest in a newly built 234-unit multi-family property located one block from The Berkley at 250 North 10th Street also in Brooklyn, New York. In addition, the Company owns a property occupied by retail tenants in Paramus, New Jersey. In addition to its real estate portfolio, the Company also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, a legacy of its predecessor, Syms Corp. The Company also had approximately $232.0 million of federal net operating loss carry forwards at December 31, 2020, which can be used to reduce its future taxable income and capital gains.

Republican Glenn Youngkin Wins Virginia Governor Race

Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race early Wednesday, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to become the first GOP candidate to win statewide office in a dozen years.

The 54-year-old Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe marked a sharp turnabout in a state that had shifted to the left over the past decade and which President Joe Biden captured by 10 points in 2020. And as the party felt the sting from that loss, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey was virtually deadlocked in his bid to win reelection in a state Biden won by 15 points.

Amazon Now Owns 20% of Electric Truck Maker Rivian

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), an early backer of Rivian Automotive Inc, now owns about a fifth of the electric truck startup, the e-commerce giant disclosed in a quarterly filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As of Sept. 30, Amazon held equity investments representing a 20% ownership interest that had a carrying value of $3.8 billion, up from $2.7 billion at the end of 2020, according to the company's latest Form 10-Q.

T. Rowe Price To Acquire Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 Billion

T. Rowe Price Group Inc plans to acquire credit manager Oak Hill Advisors for up to $4.2 billion, marking its first big expansion into private markets as part of a bid to grow beyond its mutual fund retirement business.

Last week, the Baltimore-based money management firm said it will pay cash and stock to acquire 100% of the equity of Oak Hill, which, as of July 31, has $53 billion of capital under management.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

