Trinity Industries, (TRN) falls 1.44% to Close at $28.14 on September 7

Today, Trinity Industries, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: TRN) stock fell $0.41, accounting for a 1.44% decrease. Trinity Industries, opened at $28.37 before trading between $28.62 and $28.12 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Trinity Industries,’s market cap fall to $2,794,456,939 on 544,547 shares -above their 30-day average of 512,178.

About Trinity Industries, Inc.

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Its rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation's roadways and in traffic control. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

