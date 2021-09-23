Trinity Capital (TRIN) falls 0.54% for September 22

Trinity Capital Inc (NASDAQ: TRIN), a Phoenix, Arizona, company, fell to close at $16.45 Wednesday after losing $0.09 (0.54%) on volume of 76,185 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $16.85 to a low of $16.35 while Trinity Capital’s market cap now stands at $436,824,223.

Trinity Capital currently has roughly 15605 employees.

About Trinity Capital Inc

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a BDC under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt and equipment financing to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments consisting primarily of term debt and equipment financings and, to a lesser extent, working capital loans, equity and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

