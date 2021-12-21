TrimTabs ETF - TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (TTAC) falls 1.38% to Close at $58.32 on December 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TTAC - Market Data & News Trade

TrimTabs ETF Trust - FCF US Quality ETF (CBOE: TTAC) shares fell 1.38%, or $0.8065 per share, to close Monday at $58.32. After opening the day at $57.86, shares of TrimTabs ETF - TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF fluctuated between $57.86 and $57.34. 4,892 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 14,545. Monday's activity brought TrimTabs ETF - TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF’s market cap to $207,468,000.

Visit TrimTabs ETF Trust - FCF US Quality ETF’s profile for more information.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

To get more information on TrimTabs ETF Trust - FCF US Quality ETF and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: TrimTabs ETF Trust - FCF US Quality ETF’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Investment Themes To Watch in 2022 The Rise of Buy Now, Pay Later At Least 64 Lives Lost in Kentucky, More Than 100 Still Missing, After Tornado Disaster Bank of America CEO Moynihan Says Consumers Spending at Fastest Rate He Has Seen