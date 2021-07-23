Trimas Corporation (TRS) gains 1.45% for July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRS - Market Data & News Trade

Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ: TRS) shares gained 1.45%, or $0.44 per share, to close Thursday at $30.83. After opening the day at $30.34, shares of Trimasoration fluctuated between $30.96 and $30.11. 219,436 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 239,865. Thursday's activity brought Trimasoration’s market cap to $1,330,734,405.

Trimasoration is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan..

About Trimas Corporation

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets, with approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the end markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "TRS," and is headquartered inBloomfield Hills, Michigan.

