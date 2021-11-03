Trilogy Metals (TMQ) drops 11.85% in Active Trading on November 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TMQ - Market Data & News

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSE: TMQ) shares dropped 11.85%, or $0.25 per share, to close Tuesday at $1.86. After opening the day at $2.11, shares of Trilogy Metals fluctuated between $2.11 and $1.86. 419,977 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 191,828. Tuesday's activity brought Trilogy Metals’s market cap to $268,679,762.

Trilogy Metals is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia..

About Trilogy Metals Inc

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metals exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019 South32, which is a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts located in one of the safest geopolitical jurisdictions in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic VMS deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler mining district - the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within land package that spans approximately 172,636 hectares. The Company has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., a Regional Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler mining district in cooperation with local communities. The vision is to develop the Ambler mining district into a premier North American copper producer.

Visit Trilogy Metals Inc’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Here's a trending selection from our newsletter, The Daily Fix, that captured readers' attention. Click here to subscribe and get The Daily Fix delivered right to your inbox.

Coca-Cola Acquires Full Ownership of Bodyarmor for $5.8 Billion

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has acquired full ownership of premium sports drink maker BodyArmor Sports Nutrition in its largest ever brand acquisition.

Bloomberg News reported last week that a deal was imminent based on confidential sources.

In 2018, Coca-Cola bought a 15% stake in BodyArmor for an undisclosed amount and became the brand’s second largest shareholder. Under the terms of that deal, Coca-Cola was given the opportunity to fully acquire the company in the future.

[More]

The Great Labor Dilemma — How It Began and Where We Are Now

In September, the US economy added 194,000 jobs, far below consensus analyst expectations of 500,000 jobs. The unemployment rate moved lower to 4.8% from 5.2% in August. Ironically, there are plenty of jobs available for workers, but companies across all sectors report challenging conditions for attracting workers.

[More]

T. Rowe Price To Acquire Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 Billion

T. Rowe Price Group Inc plans to acquire credit manager Oak Hill Advisors for up to $4.2 billion, marking its first big expansion into private markets as part of a bid to grow beyond its mutual fund retirement business.

Last week, the Baltimore-based money management firm said it will pay cash and stock to acquire 100% of the equity of Oak Hill, which, as of July 31, has $53 billion of capital under management.

[More]

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Trilogy Metals Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Trilogy Metals Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Amazon Now Owns 20% of Electric Truck Maker Rivian Republican Glenn Youngkin Wins Virginia Governor Race Coca-Cola Acquires Full Ownership of Bodyarmor for $5.8 Billion T. Rowe Price To Acquire Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 Billion