Tricida (TCDA) falls 3.30% for October 4

Today, Tricida Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: TCDA) stock fell $0.15, accounting for a 3.30% decrease. Tricida opened at $4.59 before trading between $4.65 and $4.36 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Tricida’s market cap fall to $221,886,430 on 509,857 shares -above their 30-day average of 187,789.

About Tricida Inc

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD. Tricida is currently conducting a renal outcomes clinical trial, VALOR-CKD, to determine if veverimer slows CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis associated with CKD. There are no FDA-approved treatments for chronic metabolic acidosis, a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

