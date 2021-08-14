Trevi (TRVI) falls 5.24% in Active Trading on August 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRVI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Trevi Therapeutics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: TRVI) stock fell $0.11, accounting for a 5.24% decrease. Trevi opened at $2.07 before trading between $2.09 and $1.95 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Trevi’s market cap fall to $42,919,631 on 35,253 shares -above their 30-day average of 29,089.

About Trevi Therapeutics Inc

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Trevi is conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of Haduvio for the treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and a Phase 2 trial for chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Trevi is also developing Haduvio for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson's disease and is in the planning stages of a Phase 2 study in this indication. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

