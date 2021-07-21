Trevena Inc (TRVN) gains 4.05% for July 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRVN - Market Data & News Trade

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares gained 4.05%, or $0.06 per share, to close Tuesday at $1.54. After opening the day at $1.47, shares of Trevena fluctuated between $1.57 and $1.47. 1,465,317 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,196,828. Tuesday's activity brought Trevena’s market cap to $253,343,611.

Trevena is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania..

About Trevena Inc

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the United States, OLINVYK™ (oliceridine) injection, indicated inadults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company also has four novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, and TRV027 for acute lung injury / abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients. The Company has also identified TRV045, a novel S1P receptor modulator that may offer a new approach to treating a variety of CNS disorders.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

