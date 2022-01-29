Tremor (TRMR) gains 3.32% to Close at $13.39 on January 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRMR - Market Data & News Trade

Tremor International Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: TRMR) shares gained 3.32%, or $0.43 per share, to close Friday at $13.39. After opening the day at $13.19, shares of Tremor fluctuated between $13.60 and $12.93. 98,077 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 138,727. Friday's activity brought Tremor’s market cap to $1,034,260,217.

Tremor is headquartered in 2nd Floor, Tel Aviv Yafo..

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

