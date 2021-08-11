Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) falls 0.70% for August 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRMT - Market Data & News Trade

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) shares fell 0.70%, or $0.04 per share, to close Tuesday at $5.69. After opening the day at $5.70, shares of Tremont Mortgage fluctuated between $5.73 and $5.69. 4,271 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 30,155. Tuesday's activity brought Tremont Mortgage’s market cap to $47,297,112.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. TRMT is managed by Tremont Realty Advisors LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser and an indirect subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

