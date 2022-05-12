Treehouse Foods (THS) Gains 4.26% on May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange THS - Market Data & News Trade

Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) shares moved 4.26%, or $1.57 per share, as on 12:14:08 est today. Since opening the day at $37.00, 159,282 shares of Treehouse Foods have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $38.45 and $36.97.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 9.08%.

Treehouse Foods is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Treehouse Foods Inc

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. The Company has nearly 40 production facilities across North America and Italy, and its vision is to be the undisputed solutions leader for custom brands for its customers. TreeHouse Foods extensive product portfolio includes snacking, beverages and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen and fresh formats. The Company has a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and also offers clean label, organic and preservative-free ingredients across almost our entire portfolio. Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all.

