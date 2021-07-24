Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) gains 1.51% for July 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange THS - Market Data & News Trade

Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) shares gained 1.51%, or $0.68 per share, to close Friday at $45.61. After opening the day at $44.90, shares of Treehouse Foods fluctuated between $45.86 and $44.75. 375,192 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 945,909. Friday's activity brought Treehouse Foods’s market cap to $2,564,226,446.

Treehouse Foods is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, and employs more than 1,000 people.

About Treehouse Foods Inc

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. The Company has nearly 40 production facilities across North America and Italy, and its vision is to be the undisputed solutions leader for custom brands for its customers. TreeHouse Foods extensive product portfolio includes snacking, beverages and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen and fresh formats. The Company has a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and also offers clean label, organic and preservative-free ingredients across almost our entire portfolio. Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

