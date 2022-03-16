Tredegar (TG) Gains 3.16% on March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TG - Market Data & News Trade

Tredegar Corp. (NYSE: TG) shares moved 3.16%, or $0.365 per share, as on 12:10:01 est today. Since opening at $11.83, 36,133 shares of Tredegar have traded hands and the stock has traded between $11.97 and $11.72.

This year the company has moved YTD 2.12%.

Tredegar anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

About Tredegar Corp.

redegar Corporation is a publicly traded company that manufactures plastic films and aluminum extrusions. It is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. This company was formed in 1989 when the aluminium, plastics, and energy units of Ethyl Corporation were spun-off.

