Tredegar (TG) falls 0.16% on Moderate Volume August 26

Tredegar Corp. (NYSE: TG) shares fell 0.16%, or $0.02 per share, to close Thursday at $12.87. After opening the day at $12.93, shares of Tredegar fluctuated between $12.95 and $12.80. 105,475 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 113,336. Thursday's activity brought Tredegar’s market cap to $434,070,570.

Tredegar is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia..

About Tredegar Corp.

redegar Corporation is a publicly traded company that manufactures plastic films and aluminum extrusions. It is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. This company was formed in 1989 when the aluminium, plastics, and energy units of Ethyl Corporation were spun-off.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

