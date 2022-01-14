Trean Insurance (TIG) falls 0.49% for January 13

Today, Trean Insurance Group Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: TIG) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.49% decrease. Trean Insurance opened at $8.20 before trading between $8.37 and $8.07 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Trean Insurance’s market cap fall to $414,516,585 on 36,091 shares -below their 30-day average of 127,306.

About Trean Insurance Group Inc

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. is a full-service insurance management and reinsurance consulting company. With its seasoned team of insurance and reinsurance accounting, claims, data, regulatory, and underwriting professionals, Teran Insurance Group, Inc. has the expertise to consult on all aspects of your insurance operations. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. prides itself on being relationship-driven and a true business partner—one that listens to the needs of our clients. As a one-stop shop for insurance and reinsurance services, Trean Insurance Group can help you achieve your goals and develop profitable business.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

