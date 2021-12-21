Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) falls 6.41% for December 20

Today, Treace Medical Concepts Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: TMCI) stock fell $1.06, accounting for a 6.41% decrease. Treace Medical Concepts opened at $16.26 before trading between $16.60 and $15.00 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Treace Medical Concepts’s market cap fall to $823,112,065 on 380,556 shares -below their 30-day average of 447,963.

About Treace Medical Concepts Inc

Based in Ponte Vedra, FL, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company focused on advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities. The Company’s patented Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system is designed to reproducibly correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and address the root cause of the bunion, while allowing patients to get back to their active lives quickly.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

