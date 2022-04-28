Travere (TVTX) Falls 3.09% on April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TVTX - Market Data & News Trade

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) shares have fallen 3.09%, or $0.81 per share, as on 12:21:10 est today. After Opening the Day at $26.52, 212,590 shares of Travere have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $26.52 and $24.88.

This year the company has a YTD change of 15.59%.

Travere is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Travere Therapeutics Inc

Travere Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, the company knows the need for treatment options is urgent - that is why its global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, Travere continuously seeks to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope - today and tomorrow.

