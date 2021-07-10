Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) gains 3.1270% for July 09

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TVTX - Market Data & News Trade

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) shares gained 3.1270% to end trading Friday at $14.84 per share - a net change of $0.45. Shares traded between $14.88 and $14.20 throughout the day.

About Travere Therapeutics Inc

Travere Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, the company knows the need for treatment options is urgent - that is why its global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, Travere continuously seeks to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope - today and tomorrow.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

