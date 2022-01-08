TravelCenters of America (TA) falls 1.94% for January 7

TravelCenters of America Inc (NASDAQ: TA) shares fell 1.94%, or $0.94 per share, to close Friday at $47.50. After opening the day at $48.54, shares of TravelCenters of America fluctuated between $49.03 and $47.10. 118,399 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 114,238. Friday's activity brought TravelCenters of America’s market cap to $692,531,998.

About TravelCenters of America Inc

TravelCenters of America's nationwide business includes travel centers located in 44 U.S. states and in Canada, standalone truck service facilities located in three states and standalone restaurants located in 12 states. TA's travel centers operate under the 'TravelCenters of America,' 'TA,' 'TA Express,' 'Petro Stopping Centers' and 'Petro' brand names and offer diesel fuel and gasoline, restaurants, truck repair services, travel/convenience stores and other services designed to provide attractive and efficient travel experiences to professional drivers and other motorists. TA's standalone truck service facilities operate under the 'TA Truck Service' brand name. TA's standalone restaurants operate principally under the 'Quaker Steak & Lube,' or QSL, brand name.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

