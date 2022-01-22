Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) falls 0.33% on Strong Volume January 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TNL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Travel+Leisure Co Inc’s (NYSE: TNL) stock fell $0.18, accounting for a 0.33% decrease. Travel+Leisure Co opened at $53.52 before trading between $54.40 and $52.35 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Travel+Leisure Co’s market cap fall to $4,632,147,963 on 705,799 shares -above their 30-day average of 636,182.

Travel+Leisure Co employs around 22500 people with a head office in Orlando, Florida.

About Travel+Leisure Co

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

