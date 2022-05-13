TransUnion (TRU) Rises 2.83% on May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRU - Market Data & News Trade

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has climbed $2.31 (2.83%) and is currently sitting at $84.03, as of 12:12:00 est on May 13.

377,336 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 3.99% over the last 5 days and shares lost 12.30% over the last 30 days.

TransUnion is set to release earnings on 2022-07-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on TransUnion visit the company profile.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. The company does this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things.

