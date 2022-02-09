Transmedics (TMDX) gains 4.12% in Light Trading on February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TMDX - Market Data & News Trade

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) shares gained 4.12%, or $0.64 per share, to close Wednesday at $16.18. After opening the day at $15.70, shares of Transmedics fluctuated between $16.32 and $15.40. 123,976 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 151,179. Wednesday's activity brought Transmedics’s market cap to $449,291,304.

About Transmedics Group Inc

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung and liver failure.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

