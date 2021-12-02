Transglobe Energy (TGA) falls 1.49% on Moderate Volume December 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TGA - Market Data & News Trade

Transglobe Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: TGA) shares fell 1.49%, or $0.04 per share, to close Wednesday at $2.64. After opening the day at $2.76, shares of Transglobe Energy fluctuated between $2.85 and $2.60. 682,233 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 870,304. Wednesday's activity brought Transglobe Energy’s market cap to $191,511,067.

Transglobe Energy is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta..

About Transglobe Energy Corp.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

