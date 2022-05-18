Transdigm (TDG) Falls 2.65% on May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TDG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) are down 2.65% Wednesday.

As of 12:12:37 est, Transdigm sits at $543.16 and dropped $14.76 per share.

Transdigm has moved 12.78% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 12.48% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Transdigm Group Incorporated

TransDigm Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. Major product offerings, substantially all of which are ultimately provided to end-users in the aerospace industry, include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, databus and power controls, cockpit security components and systems, specialized and advanced cockpit displays, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, advanced sensor products, switches and relay panels, thermal protection and insulation, lighting and control technology, parachutes, high performance hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading, handling and delivery systems.

