Transdigm (TDG) falls 1.87% on Moderate Volume October 25

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) shares fell 1.87%, or $12.13 per share, to close Monday at $636.10. After opening the day at $645.38, shares of Transdigm fluctuated between $649.68 and $632.47. 199,513 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 223,015. Monday's activity brought Transdigm’s market cap to $35,057,017,995.

TransDigm Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. Major product offerings, substantially all of which are ultimately provided to end-users in the aerospace industry, include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, databus and power controls, cockpit security components and systems, specialized and advanced cockpit displays, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, advanced sensor products, switches and relay panels, thermal protection and insulation, lighting and control technology, parachutes, high performance hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading, handling and delivery systems.

Stellantis and Samsung SDI Form Joint Venture for Electric Vehicle Batteries

Automaker Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) has formed a joint venture with South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI to produce electric vehicle batteries for its North American auto assembly plants.

On Friday, Stellantis, which counts Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Chrysler among its brands, said it is reviewing locations for a future lithium-ion battery plant and aims to begin operating by the first half of 2025. The new facility will have an initial annual production capacity of 23 gigawatt hours with the ability to increase up to 40 gigawatt hours in the future, the companies said.

California Proposes Oil and Gas Drilling Buffer Zone Around Communities

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a statewide ban on oil and gas drilling within 3,200 feet of homes, schools and hospitals in order to protect public health and further its goal to combat climate change.

The draft rules, released last week by the state’s oil regulator California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM), aim to create what would be the largest buffer zone in the country. Existing wells in those setback areas would not be banned, but subject to stricter regulation.

Sustainable Shoe Maker Allbirds Seeks IPO Valuation North of $2 Billion

Sustainable shoe brand Allbirds Inc is eyeing a valuation exceeding $2 billion in its US initial public offering (IPO).

In its amended Form S-1 filed Monday, the company said it is offering about 19.23 million shares priced between $12 and $14 apiece. At the high end of that range, Allbirds would fetch gross proceeds of over $269 million.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

