Transcontinental Realty Investors, (TCI) falls 1.10% on Moderate Volume October 11

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE: TCI) shares fell 1.10%, or $0.43 per share, to close Monday at $38.68. After opening the day at $39.13, shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, fluctuated between $39.13 and $38.25. 4,250 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 9,305. Monday's activity brought Transcontinental Realty Investors,’s market cap to $334,168,743.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas..

About Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc.

From its beginning in 1991, Transcontinental Realty Investors has created greater shareholder value through acquisition, financing, operation and sale of real estate across several geographic regions in the United States. ranscontinental produces revenue through the professional management of apartments, office buildings, warehouses, hotels and retail centers that are "undervalued" or "under-performing" at the time of acquisition. Value is added under TCI ownership and the properties are transformed into a higher classification through physical improvements and proven management techniques. TCI also develops new properties, such as luxury apartment homes, on its land holdings.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

