Transalta (TAC) falls 1.17% in Active Trading on November 30

Transalta Corp. (NYSE: TAC) shares fell 1.17%, or $0.1208 per share, to close Tuesday at $10.17. After opening the day at $10.34, shares of Transalta fluctuated between $10.34 and $9.91. 253,926 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 157,659. Tuesday's activity brought Transalta’s market cap to $2,756,221,869.

Transalta is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta..

About Transalta Corp.

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada’s largest producers of wind power and Alberta’s largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and has been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management. TransAlta is proud to have achieved the Silver level PAR (Progressive Aboriginal Relations) designation by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

The Variant and Volatility

On the day after the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, news that another COVID-19 variant is emerging from South Africa roiled markets across all asset classes. In early 2020, the pandemic’s spread caused markets to fall off the side of a bearish cliff. The markets reversed and moved higher from the March 2020 lows, but there have been speed bumps along the way. Monetary and fiscal policies stimulated the economy, causing inflationary pressures to rise.

Jeff Bezos Donates $100 Million to Obama Foundation To Honor of Congressman John Lewis

Amazon.com Inc (Nasdaq: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos donated $100 million to former President Barack Obama’s foundation in honor of the late Congressman John Lewis, a key figure in the US civil rights movement.

The foundation said it is the largest individual contribution it has received to date and included a request from the billionaire that the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center under construction in Chicago be named after Lewis.

GM To Begin Delivery of Hummer Electric Pickup Truck by Mid-December

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) expects to start deliveries of its new flagship vehicle, the GMC Hummer electric pickup truck, by the middle of December.

Duncan Aldred, global vice president of GMC and Buick, said the Hummer’s launch will begin with a $113,000 special “Edition 1” pick-up truck and that subsequent models with lower starting prices will be added in 2023.

