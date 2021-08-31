Transalta (TAC) falls 0.60% for August 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TAC - Market Data & News Trade

Transalta Corp. (NYSE: TAC), a Calgary, Alberta, company, fell to close at $9.89 Monday after losing $0.06 (0.60%) on volume of 130,886 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.97 to a low of $9.83 while Transalta’s market cap now stands at $2,680,036,042.

About Transalta Corp.

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada’s largest producers of wind power and Alberta’s largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and has been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management. TransAlta is proud to have achieved the Silver level PAR (Progressive Aboriginal Relations) designation by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

Visit Transalta Corp.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Transalta Corp. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Transalta Corp.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

US Completes Withdrawal From Afghanistan, Ending Longest War Robinhood Plunges 7% as PayPal Explores Online Brokerage and SEC Examines Payment for Order Flow California Wildfire Forces Complete Evacuation of South Lake Tahoe Appeals Court Rules That Bernie Madoff Trustee Can Pursue Clawback Lawsuit vs Citigroup