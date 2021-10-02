Transact (TACT) falls 2.88% to Close at $13.50 on October 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TACT - Market Data & News Trade

Transact Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TACT) shares fell 2.88%, or $0.4 per share, to close Friday at $13.50. After opening the day at $13.90, shares of Transact fluctuated between $13.90 and $13.50. 12,095 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 33,617. Friday's activity brought Transact’s market cap to $121,385,304.

About Transact Technologies Inc.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, POS automation, and oil and gas. The Company's solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA! ™, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic®, Ithaca® and Printrex® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.5 million printers, terminals and other hardware devices around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

