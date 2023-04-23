Actionable insights straight to your inbox

Market Look-Back: Top 10 Bull Strategies Last Week

Top bull strategies last week

By Tradier Inc.

The tables below show how bull traders in Tradier‘s investor community approached the market last week. To find out how Tradier’s bears traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bull Strategies for the Week of April 17, 2023

SymbolStrategy
SPY BullPutSpread
SPYBullCall
ADP BullCall
TXNBullCall
QQQ BullPutSpread
BBBY BullCall
GLD BullCall
TSLA BullCall
XLEBullCall
AMZNBullCall

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bulls

Symbol
TXN
GLD
AMZN
XLE
QQQ
SPX
AAPL
XOM
ORCL
FCX

