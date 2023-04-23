Market Look-Back: Top 10 Bear Strategies Last Week

The tables below show how bear traders in Tradier‘s investor community approached the market last week. To find out how Tradier’s bulls traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.
Top 10 Bear Strategies for the Week of April 17, 2023
|Symbol
|Strategy
|SPY
|BearPut
|SPY
|BearCallSpread
|NVDA
|BearPut
|QQQ
|BearCallSpread
|TLT
|BearPutSpread
|QQQ
|BearPut
|MSTR
|BearPut
|AMC
|BearCall
|BBBY
|BearCall
|SPXW
|BearPut
Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bears
|Symbol
|SPY
|TLT
|NVDA
|WISH
|ATVI
|MSTR
|AMD
|JPM
|IWM
|SOXL