Market Look-Back: Top 10 Bear Strategies Last Week

  • 1 min Read
Top bear strategies last week

By Tradier Inc.

The tables below show how bear traders in Tradier‘s investor community approached the market last week. To find out how Tradier’s bulls traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bear Strategies for the Week of April 17, 2023

SymbolStrategy
SPYBearPut
SPY BearCallSpread
NVDA BearPut
QQQ BearCallSpread
TLT BearPutSpread
QQQ BearPut
MSTR BearPut
AMC BearCall
BBBY BearCall
SPXW BearPut

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bears

Symbol
SPY
TLT
NVDA
WISH
ATVI
MSTR
AMD
JPM
IWM
SOXL
