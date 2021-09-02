Tradeweb Markets Cls A (TW) falls 0.36% for September 1

Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A (NASDAQ: TW) shares fell 0.36%, or $0.31 per share, to close Wednesday at $86.70. After opening the day at $87.04, shares of Tradeweb Markets Cls A fluctuated between $87.33 and $85.61. 394,741 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 217,941. Wednesday's activity brought Tradeweb Markets Cls A’s market cap to $9,130,379,081.

About Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $830 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

