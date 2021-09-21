Trade Desk (TTD) falls 3.95% in Active Trading on September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TTD - Market Data & News Trade

Trade Desk Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: TTD), a Ventura, California, company, fell to close at $69.71 Monday after losing $2.87 (3.95%) on volume of 3,315,973 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $71.31 to a low of $68.51 while Trade Desk’s market cap now stands at $30,262,458,634.

Trade Desk currently has roughly 1200 employees.

About Trade Desk Inc - Class A

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The Daily Fix

The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed the pace of climate change and it is likely that the world will miss its Paris Agreement goal of reducing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, according to a new report from the United Nations.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

COVID-19 surge in Idaho forcing statewide health care rationing.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

