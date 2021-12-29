Trade Desk (TTD) falls 2.96% to Close at $94.79 on December 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TTD - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Trade Desk Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: TTD) stock fell $2.89, accounting for a 2.96% decrease. Trade Desk opened at $98.17 before trading between $98.22 and $94.00 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Trade Desk’s market cap fall to $41,335,729,541 on 1,896,840 shares -below their 30-day average of 3,847,168.

Trade Desk employs around 1200 people with a head office in Ventura, California.

About Trade Desk Inc - Class A

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

