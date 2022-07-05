TPI Composites (TPIC) Pushes Lower in Pre-Market Trading for July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TPIC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 5.

Ahead of the market's open, TPI Composites stock fell 7.48% from the previous session’s close.

TPI Composites lost $0.07 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

About TPI Composites Inc

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

