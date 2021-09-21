TPI Composites (TPIC) falls 4.71% to Close at $35.00 on September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TPIC - Market Data & News Trade

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC), a Scottsdale, Arizona, company, fell to close at $35.00 Monday after losing $1.73 (4.71%) on volume of 492,063 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $36.10 to a low of $33.84 while TPI Composites’s market cap now stands at $1,303,684,900.

About TPI Composites Inc

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

