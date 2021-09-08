TPG Pace (TPGS) falls 0.20% in Light Trading on September 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TPGS - Market Data & News

TPG Pace Solutions Corp - Class A (NYSE: TPGS) fell to close at $9.98 Tuesday after losing $0.02 (0.20%) on volume of 7,046 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.04 to a low of $9.95 while TPG Pace’s market cap now stands at $292,114,600.

About TPG Pace Solutions Corp - Class A

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by TPG Pace Group for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock purchase, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The strategy of TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is to identify and acquire businesses that are better suited to generate strong returns in a public market environment while benefitting from the broader operational knowledge, resources and private equity heritage of TPG.

Visit TPG Pace Solutions Corp - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on TPG Pace Solutions Corp - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: TPG Pace Solutions Corp - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Beleaguered Japanese Prime Minister Suga To Resign Amid Dwindling Support East Coast Reels in Ida's Wake; at Least 46 People Dead From Storm South Lake Tahoe Residents Encounter Severe Price Gouging as They Flee Raging Wildfire American Eagle Misses Q2 Estimates as Online Sales Fall and Shoppers Return to Stores