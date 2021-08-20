TPG Pace Beneficial II (YTPG) gains 0.31% in Active Trading on August 19

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp - Class A (NYSE: YTPG) shares gained 0.31%, or $0.03 per share, to close Thursday at $9.75. After opening the day at $9.72, shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II fluctuated between $9.75 and $9.72. 342,724 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 131,631. Thursday's activity brought TPG Pace Beneficial II’s market cap to $390,000,000.

About TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp - Class A

TPG Pace Beneficial II is a special purpose acquisition company formed by TPG for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is focused on sponsoring the public listing of a company that combines attractive business fundamentals with, or with the potential for strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) principles and practices through a business combination. In April 2021, TPG Pace Beneficial II priced an IPO, raising approximately $350 million in addition to $175 million of committed capital raised in a forward private placement.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

