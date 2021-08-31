Townsquare Media (TSQ) falls 1.61% on Moderate Volume August 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TSQ - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Townsquare Media Inc - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: TSQ) stock fell $0.21, accounting for a 1.61% decrease. Townsquare Media opened at $13.06 before trading between $13.25 and $12.79 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Townsquare Media’s market cap fall to $188,567,993 on 17,972 shares -below their 30-day average of 35,279.

Townsquare Media employs around 2900 people with a head office in Purchase, New York.

About Townsquare Media Inc - Class A

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing web sites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 21,900 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

