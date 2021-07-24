Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) gains 0.75% for July 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TSEM - Market Data & News Trade

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares gained 0.75%, or $0.2 per share, to close Friday at $27.04. After opening the day at $26.96, shares of Tower Semiconductor. fluctuated between $27.07 and $26.52. 95,711 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 273,312. Friday's activity brought Tower Semiconductor.’s market cap to $2,926,248,223.

Tower Semiconductor. is headquartered in 20 Shaul Amor Avenue Ramat Gavriel Industrial Park P O Box 619, Migdal Haemeq..

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor's focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor operates two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm) and three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) through TPSCo.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

