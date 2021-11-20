Toughbuilt Industries (TBLT) falls 1.19% on Strong Volume November 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TBLT - Market Data & News Trade

Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares fell 1.19%, or $0.0051 per share, to close Friday at $0.42. After opening the day at $0.42, shares of Toughbuilt Industries fluctuated between $0.44 and $0.41. 3,428,945 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 3,313,705. Friday's activity brought Toughbuilt Industries’s market cap to $54,939,608.

Toughbuilt Industries is headquartered in Glendale, California..

About Toughbuilt Industries Inc

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. The Company markets and distributes various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of its products are designed by its in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, the company has experienced significant annual sales growth. Its current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Its mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for its end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

