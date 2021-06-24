Toughbuilt Industries Inc (TBLT) gains 5.5770% for June 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TBLT - Market Data & News Trade

Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares gained 5.5770% to end trading Wednesday at $0.82 per share - a net change of $0.0435. Shares traded between $0.83 and $0.78 throughout the day.

About Toughbuilt Industries Inc

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. The Company markets and distributes various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of its products are designed by its in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, the company has experienced significant annual sales growth. Its current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Its mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for its end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

