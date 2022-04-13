TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Climbs 1.86% on April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TTE - Market Data & News

TotalEnergies SE - ADR (NYSE: TTE) has gained $0.93 (1.86%) and sits at $50.96, as of 12:18:19 est on April 13.

1,091,794 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is down 0.58% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 1.99% over the last 30 days.

TotalEnergies SE is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

