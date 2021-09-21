Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (TTP) falls 3.19% to Close at $23.43 on September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TTP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc Inc’s (NYSE: TTP) stock fell $0.748, accounting for a 3.19% decrease. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund opened at $23.04 before trading between $23.04 and $22.58 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s market cap fall to $227,172,247 on 8,448 shares -above their 30-day average of 5,356.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise's solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities.

The Daily Fix

COVID-19 surge in Idaho forcing statewide health care rationing.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office says the state will put $1.75 billion into a new California Housing Accelerator.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

