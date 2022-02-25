Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) gains 2.69% for February 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TYG - Market Data & News Trade

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (NYSE: TYG), a Leawood, Kansas, company, gained to close at $29.43 Friday after gaining $0.77 (2.69%) on volume of 52,500 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $29.57 to a low of $28.73 while Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s market cap now stands at $351,099,900.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise's solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

