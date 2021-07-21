Tortoise Acquisition Corp II - Class A (SNPR) gains 0.40% for July 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SNPR - Market Data & News Trade

Tortoise Acquisition Corp II - Class A (NYSE: SNPR) shares gained 0.40%, or $0.04 per share, to close Tuesday at $9.95. After opening the day at $9.89, shares of Tortoise II fluctuated between $9.95 and $9.89. 236,063 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 640,926. Tuesday's activity brought Tortoise II’s market cap to $343,275,000.

About Tortoise Acquisition Corp II - Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II's expertise spans across the entire energy and infrastructure value chain. Our strategy has been to combine with a company to take advantage of the global opportunities created by the energy transition including clean energy generation and storage, alternative fuels and transportation, technological advances and changes in energy policies.

Visit Tortoise Acquisition Corp II - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Tortoise Acquisition Corp II - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Tortoise Acquisition Corp II - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer