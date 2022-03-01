Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) falls 3.83% to Close at $77.60 on March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TD - Market Data & News Trade

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD), a Toronto, Ontario, company, fell to close at $77.60 Tuesday after losing $3.09 (3.83%) on volume of 3,206,381 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $80.78 to a low of $77.23 while Toronto Dominion Bank’s market cap now stands at $141,138,204,647.

Toronto Dominion Bank currently has roughly 89031 employees.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ('TD' or the 'Bank'). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 14 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillionin assets on October 31, 2020.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

