Toro (TTC) gains 2.52% to Close at $96.78 on March 2

Toro Co. (NYSE: TTC) shares gained 2.52%, or $2.38 per share, to close Wednesday at $96.78. After opening the day at $94.89, shares of Toro fluctuated between $97.66 and $94.12. 347,312 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 537,677. Wednesday's activity brought Toro’s market cap to $10,112,157,887.

Toro is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota..

About Toro Co.

The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $3.4 billion in fiscal 2020, The Toro Company's global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Trencor, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, Hayter, Pope, Perrot, Lawn-Boy and Radius HDD. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

